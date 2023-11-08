Dubai: The education and healthcare focused investment firm Amanat scored record revenue and profitability for the period up to end September, with Dh495 million (up 44 per cent) and Dh88.2 million (a gain of 73 per cent). Returns from its education sector exposures drove much of the performance, ‘up more than 2x’.
Amanat owns the Middlesex University Dubai, where student enrolments have hit a new high. The former has also sighted inflows from Human Development Company, a recent acquisition, as boosting its latest numbers.
All this stems from an investment strategy that the company rolled out in late 2020, according to Hamad Alshamsi, Chairman. "We have successfully exited our minority investments and acquired high quality assets with strong growth potential in long-term care and special education and care needs, enabling the creation of two market leading platforms with robust fundamentals and a high monetization potential,” said Alshamsi.
“This is reflected in our strong financial performance in the first nine months of 2023, ensuring we’re on track to deliver a record set of results for full-year 2023.”
