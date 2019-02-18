Emaar Properties closed 0.48 per cent higher at Dh4.20. Emaar Properties posted a 30 per cent increase in net profit in 2018 due to rising revenues. The company with the highest weightage on the Dubai index said its net profit rose to Dh7.216, while revenues jumped 37 per cent to be at Dh25.6 billion. “Thursday’s market move (real estate stocks were up between 6-9 per cent) has the potential to be a positive sentiment catalyst for the heavily beaten-down stocks on the DFM. We are closely monitoring the dynamics in the sector,” Charles Charles-Henry Monchau, Managing Director — CIO & Head of Investments at Al Mal Capital said in a note.