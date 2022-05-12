Dubai: The Dubai fund manager Shuaa Capital recorded a drop in first quarter 2022 net profit to Dh6 million from Dh25 million a year ago, after an asset write-down. If that item was excluded, net profit would actually have been Dh37 million.
The company says its operations will be fairly resilient against the economic and geopolitical headwinds facing the markets. “The strengths of our business model are the high degree of diversification and our ability to adapt quickly and take advantage of market opportunities whilst continuing to build on increasing our recurring revenues and strengthening our balance-sheet,” said Jassim Alseddiqi, Group CEO.
“Against this backdrop, we acquired another vessels company within the Thalassa fund, launched Shuaa Venture Partners and successfully raised a $100 million SPAC during the quarter, demonstrating our ability to effectually execute in a challenging environment.”