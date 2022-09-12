Competing against banks on direct debit

But can’t banks provide the same services on direct debits?





“A majority of the time, the bank will charge Dh2 per transaction," said Ummair Butt of Direct Debit System "Wherever direct debit has been a success, you will see it is always been merchant-driven. It is legal payment and therefore must be collected on a due date by the merchant. Control of payments thus needs to remain with the merchant.



"It is also impossible for all banks to have integrations with all merchants. When you as payer pays a certain merchant, the merchant sees an amount in his/her corporate account with no possibilities of tracing where the money has come from.





“ Imagine thousands paying through direct debit from their own bank account the same amount of subscription fees. The merchant’s accounts team will have headache tracing the payers.”







