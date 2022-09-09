Dubai: Businesses in Dubai are offering more discounts to bring in more orders and sales, which at the end of August was running at a 38-month high. They could afford to be generous with discounts because of the lower fuel costs and a drop in inflationary trends, according to the latest S&P Global PMI update for the Dubai economy.
But businesses are not getting their hopes too high about the sales spike, instead keeping close watch on where the global economy is headed, with additional interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve later this month. This caution was showing up in new job creation.
“Uncertainty surrounding the future outlook for both the domestic and global economy meant that hiring efforts remained subdued in August, although the rate of job creation was the quickest seen in 2022 so far,” said David Owen, Economist at S&P Global. “Business activity forecasts were only mildly positive and the second-weakest so far this year."