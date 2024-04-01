Dubai: Drake & Scull International (DSI) shareholders convened on Monday to approve multiple board resolutions concerning the company’s future, including the financial restructuring plan and capital increase up to Dh600 million.
The Dubai-based contractor got the go ahead to resume trading its shares on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) after the company increased its share capital by Dh300 million ($82 million), while writing off 90 per cent of the financial and trade creditors’ dues and issuing a mandatory convertible Sukuk that will be converted into shares after five years against the remaining 10 per cent.
Last month, DSI got approval from the DFM to reinstate the company’s shares. This follows the pre requisite step of 90 per cent of its debt being written off, and increasing the company share capital by no less than Dh300 million at 25fils per share, as per the court-approved restructuring plan.
The shareholder’s strong subscription in the new additional share capital increase was a key step to the success of the restructuring plan that enabled the writing-off most of the company debt. The agenda extends also to other strategic topics related to the company’s growth going forward.