Australia's government called a crisis meeting as a cyber attack affecting some ports threatens to hobble supply chains already ensnared in a strike by workers seeking better wages.
Authorities are coordinating a response to an incident that's embroiled ports run by DP World Australia, according to Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil. DP World shut down four ports in Australia due to a cybersecurity incident detected late Friday, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing the company.
"The government is receiving regular briefings and is working with DP World Australia to understand the impacts of this incident and enable engagement across government," O'Neil, who also oversees cyber security, said in posts on social network X. The coordination includes a meeting of the National Coordination Mechanism, she said.
DP World Australia did not reply to an email requesting comment outside of regular business hours.
The halt is likely to impact the nation's supply chains, which are yet to recover fully from the effects of the pandemic.
The port operator's teams are working to contain the situation and determine the impact on its systems and data, AFR said. Meanwhile, DP World has restricted "landside access" to its Australian port operations to protect personnel, customers and networks while it continues investigations, AFR said.
The Australian Cyber Security Center is working with DP World and is providing technical advice and assistance as needed, O'Neil said.