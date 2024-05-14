Dubai: DP World has formed a partnership with freight mobility company Einride to electrify inter-terminal container flows at Jebel Ali Port, improving efficiency and sustainability at the world's 10th busiest port.

This will be the largest deployment of electric, autonomous freight mobility in the Middle East, operating 24/7.

The partnership will quickly scale up to support approximately 1,600 container movements daily starting at the end of 2024.

The expansion will be made possible through a fleet of 100 connected electric trucks, managed through Einride Saga, Einride's digital operating system designed to analyse, optimise and maximise the efficiency of electric and autonomous road freight operations. An autonomous pilot is slated for deployment in 2025.

Once at full operational capacity, the initiative will save up to 14,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) annually and 158 tonnes of nitrogen oxides (NOx) annually.

"DP World is committed to making trade smarter, faster and more sustainable, and our new partnership with Einride aligns perfectly with our vision," said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC. "We have already made significant progress in electrifying and automating our terminals at Jebel Ali Port, and by leveraging Einride's cutting-edge technology, we can take that to the next level."