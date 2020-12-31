Dubai: All of its funded projects overseas - in locations as far as Cuba and Argentina - are making progress despite having to deal with the pandemic disruption, according to a top official with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.
A technical team remotely inspected the projects it had financed in these partner countries. The move is part of the Fund’s effort to ensure "continuity, timely progression or completion of all development activities it had undertaken in beneficiary countries, regardless of the challenges posed by the pandemic," the Fund said in a statement.
These are in Cuba, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, St Vincent, the Grenadines, Colombia, Togo and Guinea. All were being implemented as per schedule.
Need full support
According to Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General, “This is the time when our partner nations need our support the most. We need to live up to their expectations as well as our promises. Moreover, these projects are crucial for supporting the economies in these countries at a challenging time.”
The Fund has been in discussions with stakeholders in the beneficiary countries about the "hurdles in project implementation and effective ways to address the challenges so that they could continue to achieve economic growth in a sustainable manner".