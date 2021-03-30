What constitutes 'corporate service providers'?

* Those who offer administrative services to assist other establishments and companies in conducting business. They carry out the procedures required for incorporation, registration and obtaining the necessary licenses from the official authorities.



* They also assist their client companies in entering partnerships with foreign companies, as well as assisting foreign establishments or free zone establishments in the country to facilitate their work inside the country in terms of arranging a partnership with local establishments or procuring service agents.



* They provide secretarial services and other related services, as well as preparation of documents, commercial and personal transactions for others, submission of information to obtain legal status.



* The service providers also submit this information to governmental and non-governmental establishments and institutions and follow up with those establishments and institutions until the procedures related to them are completed.