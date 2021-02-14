Dubai: Dubai stocks hovered around flatline in early trade on Sunday with results-announcing companies moving in opposite directions. Other Gulf stocks displayed the same trend with a plethora of earnings planned for announcements later today.
Dubai Financial Market traded roughly flat at 2,634 points. DAMAC Properties dropped 2.4 per cent to Dh1.2 with full-year losses shooting up to Dh1.04 billion from Dh37 million incurred a year before. The firm blamed the spike in losses on the lasting effects of coronavirus that squeezed profit margins, adding that with global lockdowns and travel restrictions, Dubai's property market has been adversely impacted.
Earnings weigh
Amlak Finance plunged 5 per cent after its full-year losses widened by 37 per cent to Dh438 million against revenues amounting to Dh282.8 million, slightly up from Dh278.6 million a year ago.
Profits doubling
Islamic Arab Insurance (Salama) advanced 3.6 per cent as its 2020 profits more than doubled to Dh136.1 million from Dh59.8 million in 2019, which, the insurer said, comes in line with its strategy to be the leading takaful operator in the region.
Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance (Aman) ticked up 1.9 per cent. It reported a net profit of Dh19 million marking a 117 per cent rise over the 2019 profits, crediting the jump to its new growth strategy to drive financial performance through a dual focus on operational expansion and improved investment performance.
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange dipped 0.1 per cent to trade at 5,660 points with banking stocks weighing the most. First Abu Dhabi Bank edged back 0.3 per cent to Dh14.9, while Aldar Properties dropped 0.3 per cent to Dh3.7 ahead of its full-year results.
Slipping ahead of results
Qatar Exchange moved little with Qatar Insurance slipping 1 per cent as its board of directors meets later today to approve full-year results. Kuwait premier index traded unchanged at 6,211 points. Mabanee rose 0.6 per cent despite its full-year profits more than halving to KD21.6 million. However, it displayed a relatively better performance in the fourth-quarter with the profit drop rate slowing down to 14 per ent.