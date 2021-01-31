1 of 10
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett's net worth is an estimated $84.6 billion. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO is the sixth-richest man in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Carl Icahn, net worth is $14.7 billion. One of the most recognizable names to the public is that both investors and non-investors Carl Icahn have been winning the stock market games for more than half a century. Source Business Insider and Wealthy Genius.
James Simons, net worth: $23.5 billion. Simons started his career on a decidedly non-financial path. The world's richest hedge fund manager founded Long Island-based Renaissance Technologies in 1982.
George Soros, net worth: $8.6 billion. Above George Soros, billionaire and founder of Soros Fund Management LLC, speaks at an event on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Steve Cohen, net worth: $14.1 billion.
Paul Tudor Jones, net worth: $5.8 billion. Paul Tudor Jones is the co-chairman and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Corp.
Bruce Kovner, net worth: $5.3 billion. Kovner is an American investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist.
Stanley Druckenmiller. net worth: $4.4 billion. Stanley Druckenmiller is the chief executive officer of Duquesne Family Office.
Julian Robertson , net worth: $4.3 billion. Robertson founded Tiger Management Corp in 1980 with initial seed funds from his family and friends.
John Arnold, net worth: $3.3 billion. Source Business Insider and Wealthy Genius.
