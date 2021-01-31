1 of 10
Adapted from Michael Lewis’ bestselling book “The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine,” McKay’s film traces the roots of the global market collapse through the eyes of those who saw it coming and figured out ways to profit from it - of the housing bubble that triggered the financial crisis in 2007-2008.
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), based on real-life Wall Street broker Jordan Belfort, is a lesson in indulgence and corruption. The Martin Scorsese-directorial follows the schemes of Belfort and his firm mates until they are rounded up by the FBI.
Margin Call (2011) It’s always touch-and-go in the world of stocks; a lesson showcased brilliantly in 2011’s ‘Margin Call’, which frames 24 hours in the life of a firm on the brink of disaster.
Boiler Room (2000). A lucky streak is about to end badly for a college drop-out who’s got a chance at making millions as an investment broker. Only, he has no idea.
American Psycho (2000). The slasher movie doesn’t have all that much to do with stocks and bonds, except as the background that rears a killer. In it, Christian Bale plays an investment banker by day and violent serial murderer who will unravelling by night.
Based on a book by former derivatives trader Nick Leeson - the 1996’ Rogue Trader: How I Brought Down Barings Bank and Shook the Financial World’- Rogue Trader stars Ewan McGregor as Nick Leeson. In it, Leeson is off to a new post where success, power and money lead him down a path of graft and, ultimately, jail.
Barbarians at the Gates (1993) is based on the real-life leveraged buyout of American conglomerate RJR Nabisco.
In Glengarry Glen Ross (1992),a team of downtrodden real estate salesmen are pitted against one another to save their jobs. The movie follows the lengths to which these unscrupulous men will go to keep their livelihoods.
A modern-day take on Prince and the Pauper, ‘Trading Places’ (1983) offers a snapshot into the chaos that reigns on the floor of a stock market each day.
Wall Street (1987) follows junior broker Charlie Sheen, who as IMDB describes, “is willing to do anything to get to the top, including trading on illegal inside information taken through a ruthless and greedy corporate raider who takes the youth under his wing".
