Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel decline in first five months

Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Consumer prices in Abu Dhabi decreased by 0.6 per cent from January to May in 2019 compared to the same period last year largely due to decrease in the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel.

Transport sector also contributed to the overall decline in consumer prices, according to the latest data from Statistics Centre, Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

Prices of the “transport group” decreased by 6.6 per cent during the period, January to May of 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, the data shows.

The prices of food and beverages also decreased by 1.2 per cent in the first five months of this year.