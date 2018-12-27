“We believe investors should stay invested as there are lot of short and long-term catalysts including the MSCI inclusion and the Saudi budget 2019 which will support capital expenditure and reduce wage bill [a very positive move in right direction]. While the market will continue to face some pressure due to low oil price, there is a good number of idiosyncratic stories which should outperform the market significantly,” Charles-Henry Monchau, Managing Director — CIO & Head of Investment Management at Al Mal Capital said. The Tadawul index has gained 7 per cent so far in the year.