If the merger of NCB and Riyad goes through, it will create a combined asset of $183 billion (Dh672 billion) and a combined lending market share of 29 per cent, making it the largest corporate lender in Saudi and falls just behind Al Rajhi as second largest retail bank. The common strategic shareholders — Public Investment Fund (PIF) and General Organisation of Social Insurance (GOSI), makes the merger a more feasible one and will have a combined stake of 58 per cent in the merged entity. NCB is the strongest of the two franchises with better profitability, solvency and asset quality metrics. Hence we expect Riyad Bank to benefit from the former brand, network and to make better use of its underutilised capital.