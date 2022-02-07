Dubai: DMCC's Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) played host to a tender for a 1,086.10 carat gem quality diamond.
Sourced from southern Africa, it was the largest ever gem quality rough diamond to be hosted by - and sold at - the DDE. “Given its size, there has been a surge in global interest in the stone, with diamond experts flying in from across the world to view it ahead of its sale this week,” said DMCC.
The DDE has already hosted six major tenders this year, reaching over $300 million worth of rough diamonds traded. The latest one was managed by Koin International and took place ahead of the Dubai Diamond Conference (February 21), which will bring together leaders from across the global industry to discuss the future of diamonds.