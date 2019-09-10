They closed Tuesday 11% up, yet remain close to their lowest in years

Inside view of DFM. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dubai: Arabtec’s share price ended Tuesday more than 11 per cent higher as the company confirmed talks about a possible merger with Trojan Holding. Its shares were the most actively traded on the Dubai bourse and closed at Dh1.77 — up 11.32 per cent.

Despite the surge, shares of Arabtec are still trading close to the lowest price in years.

Over the past 52 weeks, they hit a closing high of Dh2.34 in early November 2018, and gradually declined to Dh2.24 by April. Between April and May, however, they plunged 37 per cent to a low of Dh1.41 as Arabtec’s CEO, Hamish Tyrwhitt, stepped down and the company reported a 50 per cent plunge in profits for the first quarter of 2019.