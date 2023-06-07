Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has signed an agreement with Astana International Exchange (AIX) for the inclusion of the latter as the fourth member of the Tabadul Digital Exchange Hub. Other members of Tabadul include Bahrain Bourse (BHB) and Muscat Securities Market (MSX).

ADX launched Tabadul Hub in July 2022 as the first digital exchange centre in the region. Tabadul is based on the mutual market access model. It provides a digital exchange network for trading between member exchanges at the regional and global levels.

The agreement will enable remote access for the exchanges’ respective brokerage companies through Tabadul. Tabadul will allow investments across ADX and AIX, as well as enable investors to trade directly through licensed brokers in both markets.

The launch follows both exchanges’ earlier strategic partnership to implement the collaboration plans outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding, which they signed in October 2021.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, CEO, ADX, said: “The signing of this agreement with AIX reaffirms ADX’s commitment to establishing a regional and global network for knowledge and information sharing through Tabadul, which is intended to bolster liquidity and mutual long-term economic growth with our partners. Our partnership with AIX reinforces our commitment to driving market connectivity and transforming trading. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and we are determined to enhance market efficiency, and foster economic growth on a global scale.”

Assel Mukazhanova, Acting CEO, AIX, said: “One of the strategic goals of the AIX is to facilitate the incorporation of international expertise and the international stock market culture to Kazakhstan and bring offshore investors to the market. In turn, it shall also open up new opportunities for the Kazakhstani investors and broaden the range of instruments available to the market participants: retail investors will be able to trade directly through the licensed brokerage houses in both markets. The trading network between ADX and AIX fits well with the AIX targets and shall add to expanding the boundaries between the KZ and GCC markets.”