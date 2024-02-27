ADNOC Distribution CEO talks, EV super-chargers, new markets - and coffee

Q: The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt - are you ready to add more?





For sure, we are ready to expand in the 3 markets, where we will reach 1,000 locations in the next 5 years. Beyond that, I would say we are open to go into new places - but that's not for me to say now. All that matters is how well we can keep providing quality return on investments to shareholders. ADNOC Distribution remains in growth mode.





Q: And how fast will you be adding to your super-charging network?





At the moment, we have 50 super charger sites. They are there in other emirates, not just Abu Dhabi. We will take these to more strategic locations - totaling 500 - in the country, where EV owners can be assured of 15-20 minute charge up times. If that gives owners a chance to better plan their journey, it's good.





Q: In your 5-year plan, you talk about about having more of your own options in the retail spaces at your stations. Why so?





Because it gives us a better chance on returns from our owned locations. We used to focus more on renting the retail spaces, but we do have our own F&B options, whether it's for coffee or pizza. Taking up those spaces ourselves makes good business sense.





