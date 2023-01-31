Dubai: AD Ports Logistics has added a new distribution business line that will see the company secure exclusive distribution rights for a range of healthcare products, it said on Tuesday. The new business line targets the GCC’s fast-growing healthcare and life sciences sector, whose market size is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9 per cent to Dh365.7 billion in 2023 from Dh316.6 billion in 2020.
“ADPL will procure high-in-demand healthcare products, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, medical devices, baby products and nutraceuticals from leading manufacturers seeking to access the UAE and GCC markets, and manage end-to-end product storage and deliveries to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, wholesalers, and retailers,” the company said in a statement
“The launch expands our integrated healthcare business offering and boosts our position as a one-stop shop for partners requiring business solutions within our free zone or mainland,” said Farook Al Zeer, Chairman, Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group. “Our healthcare & life sciences team has a proven track-record of successfully managing logistics for all types of healthcare products, and we look forward to our next phase of growth as the new distributor of choice serving the local and regional marketplace.”
The offering combines 24/7 3PL and 4PL logistics services, 31,000m2 of state-of-the-art storage capacity, and cold-chain management, supported by a fleet of over 400 vehicles.