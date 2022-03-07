Dubai: Abu Dhabi Ports, which recently completed a Dh4 billion IPO, has been added to the expanded FTSE ADX General Index as well as the FTSE ADX Industrials Sector Index. This becomes effective from March 21.
AD Ports’ listing was one of the series of high-profile ones that ADX – which has a market cap of Dh1.8 trillion – oversaw in recent months, including ADQ, Yahsat, Alpha Dhabi and Fertiglobe.
The addition of AD Ports comes as part of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s first review of the FTSE ADX Index Series under its partnership with FTSE Russell. It was just recently that ADX and FTSE Russell struck a partnership to co-brand all ADX indices - and co-develop new indices - to support the product diversification initiative under the ‘ADX One’ strategy. (All ADX indices transitioned to the co-branded ‘FTSE ADX’ index series on January 10, with FTSE ADX General index and 10 sector indices.)
ADX was the first exchange in the region to make FTSE Russell its index administrator.