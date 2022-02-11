Dubai: One of the UAE’s biggest listed companies, IHC generated a near four-fold increase in revenues to Dh28.38 billion for 2021, while net income weighed in with Dh11.30 billion. The results will be enough for IHC – which stands for International Holding Co. – shares to go in for another sharp upturn.
IHC has in these two years grown through a series of acquisitions or stake buys, with group entities such as Alpha Dhabi among the stellar performers. It’s on the asset side that IHC has done exceptionally well, integrating all the purchases it made during the year. Assets ended 2021 at Dh87.98 billion – all the way from Dh14.01 billion a year ago.