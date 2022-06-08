Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s startup hub Hub71 will partner with AIQ – ADNOC’s joint venture with Group 42 (G42) – to develop AI solutions that will help ‘unlock greater value from oil and gas operations’.
The partnership will enable Hub71 to introduce AIQ to its tech eco-system and have one-on-one meetings with startups working on future energy-tech solutions. In return, AIQ will provide access to its ‘E-Novus’ platform, a data management tool for oil and gas enterprises seeking to accelerate digital transformation and energy transition. According to Badr Al-Olama, acting CEO of Hub71. “Our partnership with AIQ comes at a time when we are attracting tech startups to the nation to deepen the expertise and knowledge, while promoting a net zero future for all.”
AIQ will also participate in Hub71’s ‘The Outliers’ program, a series of challenges set by corporations and government for startups to solve and support hub’s mentorship program. “AIQ’s collaboration with Hub71 will enable a strong networking platform for Hub71’s startup tech companies to participate in ADNOC’s and the wider oil and gas industry’s digital transformation,” said Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO, AIQ.
Hub71 is home to startups from 25 countries operating in 18 sectors, including AI, big data, and analytics. Through its partnerships, Hub71 connects entrepreneurs with investors and corporates, and supports them with scaling their businesses and accessing markets.