Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s ‘Second Market’ – the platform that connects investors with private-ly owned businesses – will now be known as the ‘Growth Market’.
The rebranding will thus offer a ‘better representation’ of the type of companies either already listed in the platform or planning to do so, said ADX in a statement. The Growth Market will continue to target startups, family-owned businesses and early-stage growth companies make their transition into listed entities.
The Growth Market, with a market cap of Dh62 billion, returned a ‘robust performance’ last year. The value of shares traded exceeded Dh16 billion, while the total number of companies listed on the market increased to 13.
“The Growth Market is an integral part of the ecosystem that Abu Dhabi is building to nurture business, from start-ups through to maturity,” said Hisham Khalid Malak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
The name change follows the unveiling of a new brand and logo for the exchange last year. The exchange marked the launch of the Growth Market with a bell ringing ceremony held at its headquarters.
The Growth Market will provide confidence to owners of companies and investors that there is a clear and straightforward pathway for companies to begin their capital markets journey in Abu Dhabi