ADX has attained incredible progress over the last 19 years since it was established at both global and regional levels. It was granted Emerging Market status by FTSE in 2009, Standard & Poor’s, and Russell Investments in 2011 and Morgan Stanley Capital International and Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones in 2014, as ADX progressed up international standards.

Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Chief Executive of ADX, said: “At ADX, this occasion marks a new chapter as we gradually progress the market into a new phase of shifting from regional to global leadership and our 19 years also marks the launch our new strategy ADX One. ADX is playing an essential role in enhancing the Emirate’s global position, helping to realise sustainable development goals for the nation and deliver prosperity for the UAE and future generations of Emiratis. We are gearing up for the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, making contributions towards the UAE Vision 2021. We are implementing our wise leadership’s vision for the future, as we implement the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation. We are also using this 19th anniversary to look forward to our ‘Shaping the Twenties’ strategy, which aims to make Abu Dhabi one of the best cities in the world to invest in.”