Abu Dhabi Customs' statistics show growth of more than Dh281.9 billion in non-oil foreign trade in 2023, with 8 per cent growth compared to 2022, recording more than Dh260.4 billion.

Imports grew by 19 per cent in 2023, reaching more than Dh136.4 billion, compared to Dh114.3 billion in 2022. Re-export activities also increased by 11 per cent, reaching a value of nearly Dh52.4 billion, compared to Dh47.2 billion in 2022.

The value of trade in base metals and their products exceeded Dh53.1 billion, with a growth of 11 per cent during 2023 compared to 2022, while trade in machinery, sound and image recording and playback equipment and accessories recorded a growth rate of 16 per cent to reach a value of Dh44.7 billion. Transport equipment trade also grew by 12 per cent to reach Dh43.5 billion, while trade in pearls, precious stones and precious metals and their products grew by 13 per cent to Dh42.3 billion.

Non-oil foreign trade through the land ports of Abu Dhabi grew by 14 per cent compared to 2022, reaching Dh112.9 billion. It grew by 13 per cent through the seaports, reaching Dh103.6 billion. The volume of foreign trade through the airports of Abu Dhabi reached Dh65.3 billion.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, emphasised that the growth rates reflect Abu Dhabi's economic expansion across all sectors.

Al Mansoori explained that Abu Dhabi Customs continuously adopts the latest technologies and systems to develop operational and procedural efficiency and provide distinctive services that facilitate trade movement and accelerate customs procedures.