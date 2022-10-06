Dubai: Two of the UAE’s biggest names in the healthcare space – G42 and Mubadala – will merge their respective division to create a ‘first of its kind integrated healthcare company’.
The move will bring G42 Healthcare’s medical and data-centric technologies and Mubadala Health’s top-of-the-line patient care. The new entity will ‘deliver a new approach to personalized, patient-centric care’.
The name of the new entity is to be announced later.
“The future of healthcare lies in the incredible, fast-moving advances being made in technology,” said Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of Mubadala Health and Deputy CEO of Mubadala. “For over a decade, Mubadala has invested in the highest standard of patient care for the residents of the UAE across a number of specialties.
“We now seek to take patient care to the next level, into a new era of precision and personalized medicine.”
While Mubadala brings the healthcare assets, already well-established names, G42 brings in its extensive R&D and AI capabilities into the mix. The alliance also has ambitions to go global with the expansion possibilities.
CEO confirmed
Hasan Jasem Al Nowais has been appointed CEO of the new entity and will also continue to lead Mubadala Health, whose assets include Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi and Imperial College London Diabetes Centre.
“We aim to build on the respective strengths of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health to unlock healthcare super-intelligence and facilitate global healthcare expansion,” said Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42. “Our capabilities and experience in leveraging data and AI will allow us to continue transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem to deliver top-notch patient care, fueled by the latest breakthrough research – all in world-class facilities.”
The G42 presence in healthcare is represented through the UAE’s Omics Center of Excellence and Insights Research Organization & Solutions (IROS), the first UAE-based contract research organization specializing in healthcare research.
