Dubai: Abu Dhabi and Dubai stocks traded upward for a fourth straight day in early trades extending the rally triggered by the expectations-beating corporate results for the first quarter.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ticked up 0.1 per cent marking its fourth straight gain that has placed the index on rebounding path after ending two back-to-back weeks with negative growth. The gauge's rise every day this week has been led by robust first-quarter results.

Turns profitable

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) advanced 0.7 per cent after reporting Dh1.4 billion in first-quarter profits in what was a sharp turnaround from losses amounting to Dh548 million incurred for the corresponding period last year. The firm owes its shift to profit-making to higher contribution from the oil and gas segment and also to the fact that the first quarter 2020 had seen Dh1.5 billion in post-tax impairment charges.

Group revenues also rose by 3 per cent primarily on the back of higher commodity prices within the oil and gas segment, but the capital expenditure jumped 18 per cent due to lower base in first quarter 2020 when projects were delayed or postponed at the onset of the global pandemic.

Inspired by TAQA results, some other stocks from the sector also gained with Dana Gas and ADNOC Distribution moving upward. The index gains were limited by subded performance from the banking stocks with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank heading lower.

Results drive gains

Dubai Financial Market edged 0.1 per cent with financial stocks leading the advances. Shuaa Capital, Islamic Arab Insurance and Dubai Islamic Bank all scaled up. Ajman Bank eked out 0.6 per cent after posting a near seven-fold jump in the first quarter profit numbers benefiting from rebounding UAE economy and improved business environment. Aramex also edged up ahead of the quarterly results planned for later in the day.