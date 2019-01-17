Capital Group Cos., which oversaw $1.8 trillion at the end of September, acknowledges that we’re in the late stage of the economic cycle, a period that generally lasts one to three years — and this time shouldn’t be any different, it says. Earnings at US companies will grow about 10 per cent in 2019 and be slower but still “nicely positive” in 2020, said Andy Budden, investment director for Asia-Pacific at the money manager. That’s because the outlook won’t be too impacted by quickening inflation, he said.