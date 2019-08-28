Agreement signed with Egyptian government which will see new hypermarkets in Cairo

Khalid Hanafy, Egyptian Minister for Trade inaugurating 1st Lulu Hypermarket in Cairo, Egypt in the presence of Galal El Saeed, Governor of Cairo Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group, and other company officials. Image Credit: Courtesy: Lulu Group

Abu Dhabi

Lulu Group on Wednesday announced that it will be investing $500 million (Dh1.83 billion) in Egypt as part of its latest expansion plans in the North African country, with the agreements being signed with Egypt’s Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade and its Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities.

Under the new deals, four projects will be built by the Urban Communities Authority within 12 months, once completed the management and operation of these projects will be handed over to Lulu within three to six months.

“When we started thinking about investing in Egypt, we had a plan to pump only $100 million, but today we finalised plans to invest $500 million to establish a number of hypermarkets and minimarkets, providing 8,000 sustainable jobs for the Egyptians,” said Youssef Ali M.A., chairman and managing director of Lulu Group.

The investments by Lulu will also see them expanding their hypermarket presence within Egypt’s private sector, with another six to be built along with four mini markets.