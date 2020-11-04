Ranjit M Ved, Managing Director, L M Exchange & Subcommittee Member, FERG Image Credit: Supplied

Please share a short brief on your brand’s association with the UAE Central Bank.

Since the inception of the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) in 1980, LM Exchange (LM) has maintained a cordial and fruitful relationship with them, and has always supported them in fulfilling their mission and vision. We, as a responsible member of the Money Exchange Industry, are committed to achieve any task proactively and to the satisfaction of the CBUAE and its customers. We share a cordial relationship with the CBUAE to comply and implement the relevant laws and standards of good practices.

As one of the premium money exchange houses in the UAE and the greater Middle East, how has your brand helped the country’s burgeoning remittance sector to thrive over the years?

LM, established in 1970, is one of the oldest exchange houses in the UAE, and is headquartered in Dubai. We were established with a vision to provide services in a systematic and speedier way, serving the Forex and Money Remittance needs of more than 180 nationalities. Naval Ved and Ranjit M Ved are the Directors and Founders of LM.