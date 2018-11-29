Abu Dhabi: Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) has showcased its expanded product offerings available at Kizad Construction City, a dedicated cluster for the manufacture, import, storage and distribution of construction materials in the UAE.
The new offerings were introduced at an event hosted by Kizad during The Big 5, the largest construction and building materials exhibition in the region, which is concluding today at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Following the launch of Kizad Construction City earlier this year, the 500,000 square metres of allotted land available for open yard storage facilities was sold out within six months.
The next phase of Kizad Construction City offers pre-built warehouses and Light Industrial Units (LIUs) which are suitable for manufacturing, processing, assembling, and fabrication work.
Additional land has been allocated for open yard storage areas of any scale, bonded areas with easy duty arrangements and industrial and logistics operations.