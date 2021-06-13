Image Credit: Supplied

When did Al Dewan Pack decide to set up its distribution centre at the Polymers Park in Kizad? How easy was it to set up your distribution centre?

Al Dewan Pack has been in operation at the Mina Zayed free port since 2006. Our goal was to increase our investment in this business and to grow in parallel with the economy of the UAE. One of our priorities was to find the right location as well as proper facilities to achieve the company’s goal for the coming future. In 2016 we were contacted by the sales and marketing department of Kizad, who offered the opportunity to move us to the Polymers Park.

The Polymers Park at Kizad has helped us in many ways to grow our business in the last few years. Kizad was not just responsible for setting up outstanding logistical access to road and sea transport, the entity also helped companies like ours by offering the exemptions in fees we received, the installments in due out payments, and essentially tailoring and curating facilities in order to meet our requirements and needs - Osama El Safah, General Manager, Al Dewan Pack

Making mention of all the benefits and advantages that such a move would help bring about, Kizad briefed us on the many government fee exemptions, as well as help in the form of an excellent logistics network at the entity’s disposal. Convinced that this would be the right move in our bid to expand our horizons, we accordingly took the decision to relocate to Kizad. I am happy to note that we managed to find everything that we were looking for, here at the Polymers Park.

Please share some information on the types of products that Al Dewan Pack sources and distributes from around the world.

Al Dewan Pack deals with everything related to disposable items, which currently exceeds 2,200 product types. We import these products from different sources based in more than 10 countries around the world including the GCC. We also source some of our products from the UAE. Our products are very essential and used by almost everyone in today’s world. We distribute these products to different entities, which includes government departments, hospitals, catering companies, labour camps, restaurants, hotels and more. Many of our products are friendly to the environment and can be recycled.

The Al Dewan Pack storage facility at the Polymers Park in KIZAD Image Credit: Supplied

With the rapid widespread of COVID-19 these days, a big range of the disposable items are highly in demand. This includes the gloves, masks and many more.

How has the Polymers Park helped entities such as Al Dewan Pack expand its operations?

The Polymers Park at Kizad has helped us in many ways to grow our business in the last few years. Kizad was not just responsible for setting up outstanding logistical access to road and sea transport, the entity also helped companies like ours by offering the exemptions in fees we received, the installments in due out payments, and essentially tailoring and curating facilities in order to meet our requirements and needs. The smooth cooperation between the port authorities and the Kizad team when we import our products with companies operating in the Polymers Park has helped the business to expand without interruptions.

What are the challenges Al Dewan Pack faced while setting up base at the Polymers Park? How can Kizad add value to its current client offerings at the Park?

Kizad as an entity is well developed and presents an attractive proposition for businesses to operate from. In the beginning the main challenge was the slightly far location of the Polymers Park from Abu Dhabi, where most of our customers are located. And the second challenge was related to the infrastructure such as the phone and internet connections, which were under installation since we were among the first to set up base at the Park.

However, continuous help and the close follow-ups conducted by the Kizad team helped us overcome all these obstacles. The upgraded roads and the highways and bridges in the area made us reach our customers fast and opened doors for us for to customers in Dubai and other emirates as the location of Polymers Park proved to be very critical. Indeed, as I mentioned earlier, the Kizad area is well developed and very attractive for business.

Are there any expansion plans for Al Dewan Pack at the Polymers Park in the near future?