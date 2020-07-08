Dubai: One of Dubai’s iconic landmarks, the Jumeirah Beach Hotel (JBH), is reopening on Friday July 10, after being closed for three months.
The wave-shaped hotel first opened in 1997 and has been a recognisable landmark in Dubai over the last two decades.
Jumeirah Group closed JBH for the first time in May 2018 to undergo a significant makeover as part of their two-year renovation programme.
To welcome guests back and help them make the most of their stay, Jumeirah Beach Hotel has introduced an ‘Ultimate Staycation’, which includes early check-in at noon and late check-out at 4pm. The offer also includes a daily complimentary breakfast and 15 per cent discount on beverages.
Guests have the choice to avail up to 40 per cent discount on regular pricing, or opt for a 30 per cent discount on a stay including lunch or dinner at signature restaurants within Jumeirah Hotels, including Rockfish, KAYTO and the new French Riviera Pop-up.
Prices start from as low as Dh540+ per night when booking three-nights on the ‘Ultimate Staycation’ getaway, since the third night is offered for free with their ‘3 for 2’ offer.
The property also recently launched their Beit Al Bahar One and Two-Bedroom Royal Villas that offer a more exclusive experience. Each villa has its own private plunge pools.
On the ‘3 for 2’ offer, you can book the Beit Al Bahar One-Bedroom Royal Villa starting from Dh1,600 per night for a minimum three-night’s stay.
Key information:
Location: Jumeirah Beach Road
Cost: Starting from Dh540 a night for a minumum of three nights