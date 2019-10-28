The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupé, a low-slung hypercar that will be available to play in Gran Turismo Sport. Image Credit: Jaguar

Jaguar has unveiled an all-electric virtual sports car – the Vision Gran Turismo Coupé – as part of the line-up for the popular Gran Turismo Sport video game series.

The electric GT Coupé has been designed and developed from the ground up as an all-wheel drive race car with design inspiration taken from iconic Le mans winning models like the C-type and the D-type, while technical aspects are based on the I-Type 4 Formula E and I-Pace eTrophy racing cars.

“This project has been completely led by our young designers and represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to create a vehicle steeped in our incredible heritage but pushing the boundaries of future design,” says Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director. “The team have done an incredible job in creating something which is clearly identifiable as a Jaguar, inspired – but not constrained – by our iconic past,” he adds.

Gamers will get to enjoy virtual output and performance figures of 1,020 horsepower (750kW) of power, 1,200Nm of torque, and a 0-100kph time of less than two seconds. Imagined as a lightweight sportscar with a light and stiff monocoque made from carbon-fibre composites and advanced aluminium alloys, Jaguar Vision GT Coupé weighs just 1,400kg in the virtual world and delivers near 50:50 weight distribution…