A Rolls-Royce Ghost. Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Supplied

An online car rental website in Dubai is offering luxury rental cars for up to 99 per cent discount. The caveat : You need to pay a subscription fee ranging between Dh200 and Dh500 and reserve your spot for a limited period of time.

When on your subscription period, you can rent the below luxury cars from as low as Dh1 to a maximum Dh30 for a day in the UAE. A Lamborghini Huracan, for example, comes for as low as Dh5; a Ferrari 488 Spider for Dh10; a Rolls-Royce Ghost for just Dh2; a Rolls-Royce Wraith for Dh30; and a Mercedes-Benz G63 for - guess what - Dh1.

“Dubai is a hotspot for niche elite visitors who love to come here for the sun and sand. With the weather cooling , we expect more visitors entering the UAE. And so this year we thought we would try and do something different. We have decided to offer our sports and luxury cars a discount of up to 99 percent,” said Mohammad Zahid, CEO and founder of three companies in the UAE including an online car venture called Myride.ae, which is offering the current rides from October 22.

The way it works

“This is a loyalty-based program, where clients sign up on our website for our subscription offer. Customers decide the period of time they would like to have the subscription for. It is during this period they can avail luxury cars for such low amounts,” he adds.

"So if you take the case of a Lamborghini Huracan, we are renting this luxury machine for Dh2,900 a day along with Dh5,000 security deposit to be returned after 21 days.But if you have subscription with the car rental company you can get it for just Dh5 a day and no security deposit," says Zahid.