Rolls Royce Phantom art car by Marc Quinn Image Credit: Supplied

You need sunglasses to look at this ever so bright Rolls customized by world-renowned visual artist Marc Quinn for the Evelina Art for Allergy x Dine on the Line event

They tend to cost a pretty penny but one particular Rolls-Royce Phantom fetched over Dh4m at a charity event in the UK last month – that’s double the price of the ‘regular’ (if we can call it that!) full size luxury saloon!

The Phantom, powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 and mated to an eight-speed automatic with an interior that is fully bespoke and personalised to the clientele, featured a unique paint job which was a collaboration between Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and world-renowned visual artist Marc Quinn