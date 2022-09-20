Abu Dhabi: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), said that hosting the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Annual Meeting 2022 in Abu Dhabi aligns with the UAE Ministry's efforts to benefit from international expertise, showcase the country’s quality infrastructure and deepen partnerships with relevant national and international entities.
"Standardisation is a cornerstone of a robust and highly competitive national industrial sector. At MoIAT, we are developing a legislative framework that supports national capacities in this vital field in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership," he added.
"Quality infrastructure", he continued, "is one of the key components of the UAE’s value proposition and is an important factor in the success of the ‘Make in the Emirates’ initiative. This initiative seeks to achieve several objectives, including enhancing the competitiveness of national products on a local, regional, and international level."
Al Jaber noted that international collaboration in standardisation is "key to enhancing the quality of our local products, as well as to achieving the objectives of the National Strategy of Industry and Advanced Technology."