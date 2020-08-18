Dubai: India’s SpiceJet will operate scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities – Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, till August 31.
The budget airline had earlier posted the eligibility criteria for passengers flying to India and UAE.
Eligibility for passengers flying to Dubai
- Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa for UAE only
- UAE nationals
Eligibility for passengers flying to India from Dubai
- Stranded Indian nationals
- All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports
- UAE Nationals holding a valid visa
SpiceJet’s flight schedule as it stands right now
From Dubai to India
Dubai to Delhi: 19, 23, 25,26,30,31 August
Dubai to Kozhikode: 20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August
Dubai to Jaipur: 20, 23, 31 August
Dubai to Madurai: 19 August
Dubai to Mumbai: 25, 27 August
From India to Dubai
Delhi to Dubai: 19, 23, 25,26,30,31 August
Kozhikode to Dubai: 20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August
Jaipur to Dubai: 20, 23, 31 August
Madurai to Dubai: 19 August
Mumbai to Dubai: 25, 27 August