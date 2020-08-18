SpiceJet
A SpiceJet aircraft takes off from the international airport in Mumbai. Image Credit: AFP
Dubai: India’s SpiceJet will operate scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities – Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, till August 31.

The budget airline had earlier posted the eligibility criteria for passengers flying to India and UAE.

Eligibility for passengers flying to Dubai

- Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa for UAE only

- UAE nationals

Eligibility for passengers flying to India from Dubai

- Stranded Indian nationals

- All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports

- UAE Nationals holding a valid visa

SpiceJet’s flight schedule as it stands right now

From Dubai to India

Dubai to Delhi: 19, 23, 25,26,30,31 August

Dubai to Kozhikode: 20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August

Dubai to Jaipur: 20, 23, 31 August

Dubai to Madurai: 19 August

Dubai to Mumbai: 25, 27 August

From India to Dubai

Delhi to Dubai: 19, 23, 25,26,30,31 August

Kozhikode to Dubai: 20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August

Jaipur to Dubai: 20, 23, 31 August

Madurai to Dubai: 19 August

Mumbai to Dubai: 25, 27 August