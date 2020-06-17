1 of 15
Beijing moved on a war footing on Wednesday, cancelling hundreds of domestic flights and trains while ramping up the mass testing of 90,000 people to stem the spread of the coronavirus, as the city reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 137.
Two airports in Beijing have cancelled 1,255 domestic flights, nearly 70 per cent of the scheduled trips, the official media reported. Beijing currently does not operate international flights.
Staff members wearing protective gear are seen at a customer service centre with a display showing flight information at Beijing Capital International Airport after scores of domestic flights in and out of the Chinese capital were cancelled following the new outbreak of COVID-19 in Beijing.
A man wearing a protective suit uses his phone at Beijing's international airport.
Travellers wearing protective gear are seen at the departure hall of Beijing Capital International Airport after scores of domestic flights in and out of the Chinese capital were cancelled.
Starting Wednesday, Beijing halts return to campus, and resumes online courses for middle and primary school students, as well as suspends college students' return to campus, the reports said. | Police officers wearing face masks are seen outside a school after schools were shut to curb the new outbreak in Beijing.
Junior high school students wearing face masks leave a school with their belongings after schools were shut in Beijing.
A junior high school student wearing a face mask is seen outside a school after schools were shut to curb the new outbreak of COVID-19 in Beijing.
A blocked entrance of a high school is seen after schools were shut to curb the new outbreak of COVID-19.
The city is also testing 90,000 people who had visited Xinfadi wholesale market in the last six days and a senior city official warned that the situation is "extremely severe". | Medical staff members in full protective gear stand outside the Guangan sports centre to assist people who live near or who have visited the Xinfadi Market.
Residents line up to get tested at a coronavirus testing center set up outside a sports facility in Beijing.
A police vehicle is seen outside an entrance of the Xinfadi wholesale market, which has been closed following new cases of COVID-19.
Medical personnel wearing face masks arrive at a swab testing facility to test people who live near or who have visited the Xinfadi Market.
After Beijing's COVID-19 infections increased, it seems that the capital has now become a "no-go zone" for other parts of China, as many places have raised alert on travels to Beijing and strengthened health check on arrivals from Beijing, state-run Global Times reported.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Wednesday that 55 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, of which 11 were asymptomatic cases.
