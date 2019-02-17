Yes Bank made an exchange between it and the RBI public where it said that the central bank had not found any divergence in its non-performing asset recognition for 2017-18. Soon after its stock soared and it attracted the attention of the apex bank which in a first-of-its-kind criticism told Yes Bank that the risk assessment report was intended to a be a “confidential” document and that disclosures made by the lender was viewed by the regulator as a “deliberate attempt to mislead”.