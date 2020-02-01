Our government is committed to the goal of doubling farmers income by 2022, she says

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: After meeting President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her deputy, Ministry of State Anurag Thakur, arrived in Parliament to attend a meeting of Cabinet ministers ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget.

The Union Budget 2020 is now being presented.

On January 31, the Economic Survey 2020 was tabled before the Parliament as is customary the day before the presentation of the Budget. The survey stated that GDP would grow at 5 percent this year and is expected to grow at 6 - 6.5 percent over the next financial year.

The Budget speech starts with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

In her speech, Sitharaman said: "Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy; for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs, this Budget aims to fulfill their aspirations."

"I pay homage to visionary leader Late Arun Jaitley, the chief architect of Goods and Services Tax. GST has been the most historic of the structural reforms. GST has been gradually maturing into a tax that has integrated the country economically," she added.

She went on to say: "GST has resulted in efficiency gains in the transport and logistics sector, inspector raj has vanished, it has benefitted Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises(MSME). Consumers have got an annual benefit of 1 lakh crore rupees by GST."

"Central government's debt has come down to 48.7 per cent in March 2019 from 52.2 per cent in March 2014."

"This budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, in which all sections of society seek better standards of living, economic development for all, indicated in Prime Minister's exhortation 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', and lastly, ours shall be a caring society," Sitharaman said during the presentation of the Budget.

She further said that the digital revolution will play a big role in delivering services to the people in India in the coming days.

"The digital revolution, which has placed India in a unique leadership position, globally will see the next wave. We shall aim to achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance," Sitharaman said.

The minister was quick to credit the efforts and energy of young people for the growth the country is seeing.

The Finance Minister while stressing that the Budget 2020 is to boost the income of people and enhance their purchasing power, said: "Farm markets need to be liberalized, farming need to be made more competitive, handholding of farm-based activities need to be provided, sustainable cropping patterns and more tech needed."

She also said that the Centre will encourage state governments to implement following model laws - Model Agricultural Land Leasing Act of 2016, Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Act of 2017 and Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services Promotion and Facilitation Act of 2018.

Sitharaman spoke of an initiative that would help farmers set up solar pumps. She said: "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha avem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) to be expanded to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps."

"To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly. Krishi Udaan will be launched by MoCA on international and national routes," she added.

Sitharaman says: "For sector comprising agriculture, allied activities, irrigation and rural development, an allocation of Rs2.83 lakh crores (Rs2.83 trillion) has been made for 2020-21."

"My Budget 2020 is woven around three themes- aspirational India to boost the standard of living; economic development for all; and building a humane and compassionate society," she stressed.

"There is a shortage of qualified medical doctors both general practitioners and specialists; it is proposed to attach a medical college to a district hospital in PPP mode; details of the scheme to be worked out soon," she added.

Sitharaman added: "We propose Rs99300 crores (Rs993 billion) for education sector in 2020-21 and Rs3,000 crores (Rs 30 billion) for skill development."

A viability gap funding window to be set up to cover hospitals, with priority given to aspirational districts that don't have hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat scheme, she added.

Entrepreneurship is the strength of India. I propose to set up an investment clearance cell that will provided end to end facilitation and support including pre-investment advisory, info on land banks and facilitate clearance at state level, she said.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is to be completed by 2023, said Sitharaman. Meanwhile, the setting up of a large solar panel capacity alongside the railway tracks on land owned by railways is under consideration. More Tejas type trains will connect iconic destinations, she said.