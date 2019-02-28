“Real GDP growth in the December quarter at 6.6 per cent is broadly in line with our expectations. Considering the CSO now expects full-year FY19 advance GDP growth estimate at 7 per cent, we expect growth in the March quarter at 6.1-6.4 per cent. Our UBS India Financial Condition Index indicates that there is some easing in the index from January 2019 onwards and if that trend sustains, we expect growth to start recovering from the June 2019 quarter onwards. The easing monetary (we now expect MPC to cut rates by cumulative 75-100bps in this cycle) and fiscal policy will provide some leeway to boost consumption and hence, overall growth over the coming quarters,” said Tanvee Gupta Jain, Chief India Economist, UBS Securities India, Mumbai.