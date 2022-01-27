Dubai: Indian startups are seeking millions of dollars in investments from UAE and global investors at the Elevate pitching sessions.
GFresh Agrotech, a supply chain firm in the agriculture sector, is looking for a $7 million investment over the next six months to expand its network in India and foreign markets. “We’re looking for investments for capital, but also to open more warehouses close to the farmers,” said Shubham Dungarwal, the startup’s founder, during the latest Elevate session.
The Elevate programme was started as a platform to showcase 500 startups from India at the innovation hub outside the Indian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. “It was one of the best sessions I had in my lifetime and we are thankful to the organisers of the event for giving us this opportunity,” said Dungarwal.
K Kumar, CEO of Atrium Medical Technologies, needs funding to ensure that his company can source all its raw materials from India, while continuing to move into newer markets. “We were importing from China in the beginning, but nowadays we have completely stopped,” said Kumar.
Kumar asked investors for $5 million to invest in the machinery required to enable bulk production. “We can manufacture our own raw materials because we have the capacity and the technology – machinery is a one-time investment”
Accurex Biomedical: The company, which manufactures biochemistry reagents, assists doctors and patients to make confident medical decisions based on accurate and precise medical diagnostics.
Tishyas Medical Device Development Solutions: The startup aims to apply cutting edge technologies to develop medical devices to solve social health care issues. The company’s vision is to redefine diagnostics and therapeutics by developing deep technology devices that can be accessed from anywhere and any time.
imeds Global: This company offering various indigenously developed products such as pediatric ventilators, skin staplers and oxygen concentrators to cater to the needs of Indian markets and reduce import dependencies.
SiCureMi Healthcare Technologies: The startup uses real time data analytics engine to enable patients to be health aware and smarter about their own health. SiCureMi provides personalized guidance and minimises the risk of lifestyle diseases.