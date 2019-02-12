Mcleod Russel, which traces its origins back to a partnership formed by two Englishmen in 1869 and now owns about 28,000 hectares of plantations, expects its production in India to drop to 55 million kilograms from 87 million kilograms in 2017-18 as it sold some gardens this year. The company is set to produce a further 30 million kilograms from overseas plantations in places such as Vietnam, Rwanda and Uganda.