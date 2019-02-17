Accordingly, in companies like JSW Steel and JSW Energy, share pledging by promoters is at a high of about 43 and 53 per cent respectively. Even Kishore Biyani controlled Future Group of companies have high levels of pledged share of between 50-70 per cent while Naveen Jindal Group that has also lately faced problems with his energy business having lost the linked coal block has pledged almost half of his holding in Jindal Steel and Power. Similarly, Anil Agarwal has pledged almost entire promoter holding to keep Sterlite Technologies running while promoters of GMR Group also seems to have been left with no option but to pledge over 82 per cent of promoter holding.