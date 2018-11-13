Growth in non-GCC oil exporters is projected to slow to 0.3 per cent in 2018, from 3 per cent the previous year, and pick up modestly to 0.9 per cent in 2019. This largely reflects the expected impact of the re imposition of US sanctions on Iran, which is likely to reduce Iranian oil production and exports significantly over the next two years at least. In Algeria, higher public spending is expected to boost growth in 2018, but the planned fiscal contraction in the following years will likely result in a sharp slowdown in non-oil growth over the medium term. Iraq’s growth is also projected to rebound in 2018—19, largely from continuing reconstruction efforts.