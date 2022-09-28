A FUTURE-FOCUSED GOVERNMENT

We have strongly devoted ourselves to contributing to the government’s objective of spreading positive messages about the UAE as a desirable destination to live, study and do business both now and in the future.

We have also been working alongside related government authorities to continually streamline our business setup and other processes in line with the UAE Leadership’s commitment to future readiness.

EXCELLENT EDUCATION

IFZA Academy for Training, the region’s first government-accredited learning institution for the Free Zone sector, contributes directly to the educational goals of the Plan. This year, we solidified our commitment to developing business competence by bringing to Dubai management experts and renowned professors from Heilbronn University Graduate School in Germany. The overwhelming success of these programs have motivated us to continue our collaboration with leading global institutions to bring international-standard training to the UAE.

A DIVERSIFIED KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY

Our contribution to the number of new businesses in the UAE has steadily increased, with an average year-on-year growth of 301% from 2018 to date, attracting a significant number of entrepreneurs across a wide spectrum of knowledge- and technology-based business activities.

Furthermore, as the only UAE Free Zone that enables a viable business model for Professional Partners, IFZA’s impact extends to the corporate services industry. We facilitate their growth not only through an extended range of products and services, we also train and guide our Partners on world-class best practices.

A HAPPY AND COHESIVE SOCIETY

The IFZA Community continues to devote itself to creating positive contributions to the community through our official corporate social responsibility arm, IFZA Cares.

Established in early 2022, IFZA Cares has already initiated several campaigns including but not limited to mangrove reforestation through the GROW Initiative, internship opportunities for students and people of determination, animal rescue and welfare, and Iftar meals distribution.