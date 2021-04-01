Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/ Gulf News

What sets IFZA Dubai apart from other Free Zones in the UAE?

As one of the most dynamic Free Zones in the UAE, we have leveraged our strategic location at Dubai Digital Park, in one of Dubai’s most innovation-focused districts, and combined it with the highest levels of competence, customer-oriented service and regulatory knowledge.

By doing so, we have built a powerful platform that empowers international and local businesses to grow and thrive within an environment where knowledge-sharing and innovation is continuously cultivated. Ultimately, we can offer clients so much more than a Free Zone – IFZA Dubai is a community where SMEs are motivated to create, inspired to succeed, and enabled to become part of an ever-evolving ecosystem that nurtures energy, creativity and excellence. Over a period of just three years, IFZA has grown into the powerful platform it is today, with an extensive global network of more than 800 partners around the world and growing.

Why is IFZA’s new strategic hub in Dubai so important to its growth?

Even though we have achieved so much already, IFZA’s exciting journey in Dubai is only getting started. The whole world is changing at a rapid pace, hastened even further by events of the past year, and it’s important that we change with it. With that in mind, we strive to build competence in everything we do, while looking to the future, positioning the transfer of knowledge as a core strength of our organisational culture, and always redefining the highest service levels.

This enables us to consistently identify new and enhanced methods of understanding, learning and teaching within our unique ecosystem that contributes to the growth and vision of the UAE. Importantly, Dubai provides the perfect environment to help us achieve these ambitious goals. It continues to stand out as an attractive global hub, where our clients can create, develop and succeed.

How does IFZA’s sponsorship of Polo align with its wider community outreach strategy?

At IFZA, we strive to always think from the perspective of our target group and to create uniquely positioned products and services that enable visionary entrepreneurs from around the world to locate themselves here in Dubai. As we increase our global reach throughout new markets in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, one of our important propositions is Dubai’s strength beyond business.

It is our purpose and our passion to form collaborative relationships with people who share our mindset of excellence and success, which makes our partnership with the Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club Polo Season 2020-2021 a natural fit. Inspired by the determined and resilient spirit of the people of Dubai, and with the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved as our top priority, we have stepped out boldly and set a positive example for others to follow.

"Over a period of just three years, IFZA has grown into the powerful platform it is today, with an extensive global network of more than 800 partners around the world…" - Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman, IFZA

What does IFZA hope to achieve in the coming years?

IFZA has continued to go from strength to strength in 2021. In the midst of such a rapidly changing business environment, our flexibility and forward-thinking approach in the present ensures our clients are fully equipped to prepare for and rise above the challenges.

We are ambitious enough to capitalise on our strengths, but humble enough to recognise the need to continuously improve, evolve and innovate whilst we look to establish a multi-jurisdictional model and enter the next chapter of our long-term strategy.

As we welcome an increasing number of international businesses into our ecosystem, we do so with the confidence that the creators, innovators and entrepreneurs of the future are being cultivated at IFZA, as our long-term vision bears fruit.

Image Credit: Supplied

"The agreement between the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority and International Free Zone Authority, is a gateway for companies from different industries registered with IFZA to work from DSO and benefit from the advanced infrastructure, modern facilities, and the countless opportunities it provides to the business sectors locally, regionally and globally." - Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority